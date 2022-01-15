Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:KTF opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.