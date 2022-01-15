Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

