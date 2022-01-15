Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,860 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $50.72 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

