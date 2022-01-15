Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 47,342 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

