Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 97.3% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

