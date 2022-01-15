Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 23,653 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,653 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

