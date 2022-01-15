Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,613 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $28,359,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.28 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

