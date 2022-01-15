Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,752 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

SDOG stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.