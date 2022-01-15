AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 114,559 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,559 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $57,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

