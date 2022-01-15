AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 1,181 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $74,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $276.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

