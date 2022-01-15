AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 348,205 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Magna International worth $80,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Magna International by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Magna International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $89.03 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

