AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $59,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $744.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

