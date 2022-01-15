AGF Investments Inc. Buys 157,228 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,228 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.21.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

