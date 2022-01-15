AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Garmin worth $74,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 128,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $132.38 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.