AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,407 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of 3M worth $64,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

