AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $73,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $328.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.96.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

