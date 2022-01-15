AGF Investments Inc. Has $27.36 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,802 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 3.51% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000.

FLJP opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

