AGF Investments Inc. Has $28.71 Million Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 410,374 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tenaris worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 338.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Tenaris stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

