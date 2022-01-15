AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 633,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,047,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sony Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,043,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,675,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.