AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 187,435 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Restaurant Brands International worth $63,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.19 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

