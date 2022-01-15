AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of AECOM worth $71,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

