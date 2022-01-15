AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.48% of WestRock worth $63,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WestRock stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

