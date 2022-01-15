AGF Investments Inc. Sells 22,808 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $52,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $45,866,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 619,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,396,806 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

