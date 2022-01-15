AGF Investments Inc. Sells 41,093 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,093 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.40% of National Retail Properties worth $30,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $135,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 53.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

