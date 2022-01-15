AGF Investments Inc. Sells 4,692 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cintas worth $69,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.38 and its 200 day moving average is $410.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

