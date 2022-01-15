AGF Investments Inc. Sells 519,686 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 519,686 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Suncor Energy worth $73,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

SU stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.