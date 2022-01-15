AGF Investments LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $135,844,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $234.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

