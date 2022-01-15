AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.