Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Alamos Gold worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 505,075 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after acquiring an additional 78,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

