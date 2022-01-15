All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 44.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

