Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.90% of CNH Industrial worth $201,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.