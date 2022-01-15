Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.79% of Catalent worth $179,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,009,847 shares of company stock worth $389,142,882. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

