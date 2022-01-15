Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $15,136.98 and $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,248.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00905983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00261271 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003564 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.