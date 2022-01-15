Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Tops $260.55 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $260.55 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00048808 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002661 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002241 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

