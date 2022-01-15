Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,617,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,627,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,894.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,796.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

