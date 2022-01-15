American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

