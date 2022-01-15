American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 453.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of American National Group worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

