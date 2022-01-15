Analysts Anticipate Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,926. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

