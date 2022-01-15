Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,292,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 67.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 599,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

