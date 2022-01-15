Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 130,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $681.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 2.24.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

