AnRKey X Trading Up 6% Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $133,214.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00065608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.06 or 0.07682854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.16 or 0.99406336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,178,333 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

