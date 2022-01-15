Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $485.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $452.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

