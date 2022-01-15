Apollon Limassol Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $721,240.49 and $196,005.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00005072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00213029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.79 or 0.00471942 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00079635 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

