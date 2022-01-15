Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AUVI stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied UV will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, President Max Munn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied UV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied UV by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

