Apron Network (APN) Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Apron Network has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $786,074.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apron Network has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

