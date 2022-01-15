AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

