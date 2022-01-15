AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
