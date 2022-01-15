APY.Finance Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $153,803.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00065608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.06 or 0.07682854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.16 or 0.99406336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,872,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.