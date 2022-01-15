ARbit (ARB) One Day Volume Tops $127.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded up 68% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ARbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARbit has a total market cap of $23,480.93 and $127.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARbit has traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbit Coin was supposedly designed for Augmented reality. The coin is Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. “

ARbit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

