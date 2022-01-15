Arion (ARION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $46,691.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.90 or 0.07693035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,382.86 or 0.99777424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00069573 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008344 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,341,044 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

