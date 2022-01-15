Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,928.57 ($80.47).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.23) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($72.62) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($84.57) to GBX 6,650 ($90.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($78.73) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,694 ($77.29) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,498 ($47.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($101.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,803. The company has a market cap of £25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

